Another WWE superstar signs with Paradigm Talent Agency.

According to Deadline, CM Punk has signed with Paradigm to boost his profile in the entertainment industry. Punk has appeared in TV shows such as “Mayans MC” and “Heels,” and in indie films like “The Girl on the Third Floor” and “Jakob’s Wife.”

Currently recovering from a triceps injury sustained at WWE Royal Rumble, Punk continues to be involved in television as a pre-show panelist, announcer, and performer. There is no confirmed date for his return to wrestling.

Fellow WWE stars Damian Priest and Tiffany Stratton signed with Paradigm earlier this year.