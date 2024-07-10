Drew McIntyre Joins Paradigm Talent Agency

According to Variety, Drew McIntyre has joined Paradigm talent agency. He will still be represented by his attorney, Brad Small from Fox Rothschild.

Other clients of Paradigm include Tiffany Stratton, Damian Priest, and CM Punk.

McIntyre is set to make his debut in feature films with “The Killer’s Game,” acting alongside WWE veteran Dave Bautista (Batista), as well as Sofia Boutella, Pom Klementieff, and Ben Kingsley. The film, directed by JJ Perry, will be released on September 13.

‘When one door closes…’ Since I’m officially suspended by @WWE, I’ll be looking forward to exploring new opportunities https://t.co/TujCpiaFSg — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 10, 2024

Earlier this year, McIntyre renewed his contract with WWE, ensuring his stay with the company for the near future.

Currently, McIntyre is “suspended” on WWE television due to an altercation with Adam Pearce during the WWE Money in the Bank post-show. He is scheduled to meet with Pearce on the upcoming episode of WWE Raw.