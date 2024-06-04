Tiffany Stratton has joined Paradigm Talent Agency to further her career.

A standout talent in WWE, Tiffany Stratton has made the leap from WWE NXT to the main roster of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Now aiming to expand her presence beyond wrestling, Tiffany has secured new representation in the entertainment industry.

The Hollywood Reporter announced that Paradigm Talent Agency has signed the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion. Paradigm aims to guide Tiffany’s career following the footsteps of stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, and Dave Bautista.

Additionally, Paradigm recently added WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest to their roster. More details are available here.

Tiffany has expressed her ambition to transition to Hollywood by the time she reaches 30.