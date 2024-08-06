Liv Morgan Signs with Paradigm Talent Agency

According to Variety, Liv Morgan has joined Paradigm Talent Agency. The report also mentions that Morgan will continue her representation by attorney Brad Small from Fox Rothschild.

Morgan, the current WWE Women’s World Champion, successfully defended her title at WWE SummerSlam against Rhea Ripley, with some assistance from Dominik Mysterio. The next evening on WWE Raw, she officially joined Dominik, Finn Balor, Carlito, and JD McDonagh in a revamped Judgment Day faction.

In recent months, Paradigm Talent Agency has also signed other WWE stars, including CM Punk, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and Tiffany Stratton.

In addition to her wrestling career, Morgan has appeared in the TV series “Chucky” and the film “The Kill Room.”