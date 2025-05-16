Pro wrestling is coming to The Roku Channel.

And in a big way.

On Friday, a press release was issued following an initial report by Variety regarding Paramount launching an all wrestling FAST channel on The Roku Channel called Wrestling Central, with content from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and Women Of Wrestling (WOW).

Featured below is the complete announcement with all of the details.

PARAMOUNT GLOBAL CONTENT DISTRIBUTION TO LAUNCH NEW ALL-WRESTLING FAST CHANNEL, “WRESTLING CENTRAL,” FEATURING WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING AND NATIONAL WRESTLING ALLIANCE (NWA) ON THE ROKU CHANNEL

LOS ANGELES, CA – May 16 2025 – Paramount Global Content Distribution is launching an all wrestling FAST channel called Wrestling Central coming soon on The Roku Channel in the U.S. and Canada. The new channel will feature new weekly matches from WOW – Women Of Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) along with an extensive library of content including classic episodes, never-before-seen matches, specials and documentaries.

“We are thrilled to be launching a new wrestling FAST channel which includes WOW – Women Of Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance to a wider audience,” says Dan Cohen, Chief Content Licensing Officer, Paramount and President, Republic Pictures. “This new FAST Channel premiering exclusively on The Roku Channel from two of the most exciting wrestling promotions will offer fans an exclusive and unique destination to catch both new, action-packed matches along with hundreds of hours of classic library content.”

Currently in its third season, WOW – Women Of Wrestling is the premier all-female sports entertainment property, co-owned and co-founded by trailblazing sports executive Jeanie Buss and David McLane, who is the founder of the original GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Led by the larger-than-life WOW Superheroes and their in-ring rivalries, WOW is an action-packed saga that plays out at high-energy live events and in weekly syndication. As the only all-female wrestling organization with a global footprint, WOW showcases supreme athleticism, dramatic and inspiring stories, and is centered 24/7 around empowering and uplifting women and fans around the world. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The National Wrestling Alliance is the most legendary promotion in pro wrestling history, the oldest wrestling brand in the world. Founded in 1948 with humble beginnings in the Midwest, it was the sole governing body for professional wrestling until the 1960s and remained the most influential body until the mid-1980s. It has been home to iconic stars like Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Dory & Terry Funk, Sting, & current NWA World Champions Thom Latimer and Kenzie Paige. In 2017, rockstar Billy Corgan purchased the NWA to restore the alliance to its former glory. Now with packed matches all over the U.S., streaming on X and YouTube as well as an unscripted television series on Peacock, the NWA is once more a force in professional wrestling.

About Paramount Global Content Distribution

Paramount Global Content Distribution is the leading distributor of premium content across multiple media platforms throughout the global marketplace. The division’s portfolio is comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands, including feature films and television programs from Paramount Pictures, Republic Pictures, CBS Studios, CBS Media Ventures, CBS News, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Nickelodeon, MTV Entertainment Studios, Miramax and third-party partners. The division also has the largest distributed library of series and film titles, including global franchises such as “CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION,” “NCIS,” “STAR TREK,” “SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS,” “TRANSFORMERS,” “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE” and more. In addition, the division licenses a diverse lineup of scripted and unscripted formats for local production and international co-productions. Paramount Global Content Distribution is a division of Paramount.

About Roku

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. We connect users to the content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models, Roku streaming players, and TV-related audio devices are available in various countries around the world through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku-branded TVs and Roku Smart Home products are sold exclusively in the United States. Roku also operates The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment with exclusive access to Roku Originals, and the #2 app on our platform in the U.S. by streaming hours. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.