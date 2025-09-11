A big business acquisition that could have a ripple effect in the pro wrestling world is in the works.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Paramount, with financial backing from the Ellison family, is preparing a bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery.

Earlier this year, Paramount announced a massive deal that secured an agreement to bring TKO Group Holdings’ UFC under its umbrella, with plans for broadcasts on Paramount+ and CBS.

Warner Bros. Discovery currently serves as the television home for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) programming, airing weekly on TBS and TNT, with the streaming platform HBO Max, also airing AEW content.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding a potential Paramount acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery continue to surface.