The legal battle over the proposed Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery merger now has a trial date.

A federal judge has scheduled the antitrust trial for March 2-19, 2027, according to Deadline. The timeline lands closer to what the state attorneys general and the Writers Guild of America had requested after filing suit to block the merger, rather than Paramount’s preferred November 2026 start date. The court also noted there will be no trial proceedings on March 8 or March 15.

Following the ruling, a Paramount spokesperson defended the proposed deal and reiterated the company’s confidence heading into trial.

“We respect the court’s decision and continue to believe a trial on the merits is the best and most direct way for us to prove what we’ve said from the start – this transaction is lawful, pro-competitive, and raises no antitrust concerns. The lawsuit against us has no basis in fact, economics or antitrust law. We will continue to vigorously defend the transaction and remain committed to closing as soon as possible so its benefits for the creative community and consumers can be realized.”

The merger agreement currently expires on June 4, 2027, with Paramount reportedly agreeing to a $7 billion termination fee if the transaction fails due to regulatory issues.

The judge also ordered the parties to file a joint case management statement by August 13, with an initial case management conference scheduled for August 19.