The Trustbuster’s Parker Boudreaux will be back in action on tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode.

Tonight’s Elevation will also feature Athena, The Lucha Brothers, and others in action. These matches were taped last Wednesday night in Columbus, OH, and full spoilers can be found at this link.

Below is the full announced line-up for tonight’s Elevation episode:

* Ruby Soho and Skye Blue vs. Nikki Victory and Megan Myers

* Parker Boudreaux vs. Casey Carrington

* Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey vs. Freya States and Alice Crowley

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Lord Crewe and T.U.G. Cooper

* Athena vs. Queen Aminata

* The Lucha Brothers vs. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

