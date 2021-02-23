The latest WWE Performance Center Class officially reported to the facility in Orlando, Florida today to begin working with the company under their new contracts.

WWE should be making an announcement on the class soon, but PWInsider has confirmed the first 10 names in the class. It’s believed that more than 20 talents will be in this class.

* Parker Boudreaux – 18 year old college football star, compared to a young Brock Lesnar

* Bronson Rechsteiner – 23 year old former football player, son of Rick Steiner (pictured above with DDP)

* Angela Arnold – known as AQA, trained by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T

* Christian Brigham – known as Christian Casanova

* Anthony Henry – 36 year old former EVOLVE star

* Christian Hubble – known as Blake Christian

* Karissa Rivera – second generation talent, daughter of Steve King. Appeared on RAW as Bobby Lashley’s “ex-wife” once

* Zoey Stark – formerly known as Lacey Ryan, recently debuted on NXT TV and worked the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

* Cora Jade – formerly known as Elayna Black, recently debuted on NXT TV in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

* Gigi Dolin – formerly known as Priscilla Kelly, recently debuted on NXT TV in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Stay tuned for more.

