WWE NXT talent Parker Boudreaux has teased a spot in the upcoming 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament.

Shortly after WWE announce the tournament on Tuesday night, Boudreaux tweeted “Breakout” and then quickly deleted the tweet.

Parker’s Breakout Tournament teaser comes days after he teased that it was time to “play the game” in NXT, as noted here.

As noted, the 8-man tournament will begin on Tuesday, July 13 with the winner receiving a future title shot of their choosing. WWE has not announced participants as of this writing, but we know two qualifiers were taped on Tuesday to air on WWE 205 Live this week – Joe Gacy vs. Desmond Troy, and Andre Chase vs. Guru Raaj.

Boudreaux made headlines before leaving college to sign with WWE after receiving an endorsement from Paul Heyman. He was referred to as “The Next Big Thing” by many, and was compared to a young Brock Lesnar. He was signed in the same February WWE Performance Center Class that included Chase, Franky Monet, Cora Jade, Million Dollar Champion LA Knight, Zayda Ramier, Bronson Rechsteiner, Zoey Stark, Trey Baxter, Amari Miller, Elektra Lopez, Carmelo Hayes, Gigi Dolin, Asher Hale, Brutus Creed, Joe Ariola, Avery Taylor, and Matrick Belton.

Stay tuned for more on Boudreaux and the Breakout Tournament. You can see the tournament promo below:

