Ten matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Dark will feature The Trustbusters in singles matches as Parker Boudreaux takes on Terry Kid, Slim J goes against Blake Christian, and Ari Daivari wrestles veteran talent AR Fox. The women’s division will be represented tonight by Marina Shafir vs. Sio Nieves, Skye Blue vs. Robyn Renegade, and more.

Tonight’s AEW Dark was taped back on August 21 from Universal Studios in Orlando. Below is the full line-up for tonight:

* Abadon vs. Freya States

* Matt Sydal and Dante Martin vs. The WorkHorsemen

* Iron Savages vs. Gus De La Vega and Levy Valenzuela

* Skye Blue vs. Robyn Renegade

* Marina Shafir vs. Sio Nieves

* Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi vs. Eli Isom and Chris Farrow

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Rohit Raju and Invictus Khash

* Slim J vs. Blake Christian

* Ari Daivari vs. AR Fox

* Parker Boudreaux vs. Terry Kid

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.