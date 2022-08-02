Former WWE NXT Superstar Parker Boudreaux will make his official AEW in-ring debut on tonight’s Dark episode.

Boudreaux recently formed The Trustbusters with Ari Daivari and Slim J, and it’s been reported that AEW President Tony Khan is high up on the group. It was also said that they could end up being a regular stable in AEW or ROH.

Now Parker will make his official in-ring debut on tonight’s AEW Dark episode, going up against Serpentico. Ari and Slim J will also be in action tonight, going up against Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Price.

“Official @AEW Debut tonight … You don’t want to miss this one.. Trust me [smiling face with horns emoji],” Parker tweeted about the debut.

Dark tonight will also feature PAC’s recent AEW All-Atlantic Title defense over Connor Mills from the RevPro Summer Sizzler event on July 23.

The other matches on tonight’s AEW Dark episode were taped on July 16 at Universal Studios. You can click here for spoilers.

Below is the full 8-match line-up for tonight’s Dark, along with Parker’s full tweet:

* The Trustbusters’ Parker Boudreaux debuts vs. Serpentico

* The Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari and Slim J vs. Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Price

* Captain Shawn Dean vs. Jonathan Hudson

* The Acclaimed vs. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth

* Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto vs. KC Rocker and Caleb Teninty

* Diamante vs. Rocky Radley

* Willow Nightingale vs. Harley Cameron

* PAC’s AEW All-Atlantic Title defense against Connor Mills from the RevPro Summer Sizzler event on July 23 will air

