WWE filed to trademark the following ring names on September 7 – Persia Pirotta, Tony D’Angelo, Trick Williams, Dante Chen, and Gunnar Harland.

Persia is the new ring name for Steph De Lander. She appeared on this week’s WWE NXT as a friend of Indi Hartwell in the bachelorette party segment. The Australian wrestler signed with WWE this past March.

Trick is the new ring name for Matrick Belton. He was signed in the February WWE Performance Center Class and has a background in college/pro football before getting into the indies. He appeared on SmackDown earlier this year as one of Apollo Crews’ elite Nigerian guards.

Gunnar is the new name for top prospect Parker Boudreaux, who has been compared to a young Brock Lesnar. He confirmed the name change on Instagram, as seen in the post below.

There is no confrirmation on who Dante and Tony are for, but we will keep you updated.

You can click here for our recent article on the new name and look for Rick Steiner’s son, Bronson Rechsteiner.

Stay tuned for more. Below are the related posts on Persia and Gunnar:

Australia, Disney World, either way, @indi_hartwell's best friend, Persia, came a long way to be here. 🌎 ❤️ #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/46DJW2mIBT — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 8, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.