Pro-wrestling star Parrow was the latest guest on the Shining Wizards podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including his experience in All Japan Pro Wrestling, and how he experienced some surreal moments during his time in the NWA. Highlights from the interview are below.

On working for All Japan:

“All Japan were the first people we went with, and then we’ve had talks like anybody else. The thing with Japanese wrestling is respect and Honor. That’s our company. We’ve worked our way up through there. In All Japan you have to earn your moves and moves. It isn’t like where you can be like I do this, this, and this. You can’t do that. You have to earn everything. You have to show them that everything’s about the King’s road style. It’s a unique style that is All Japan’s Baby. If you ever talk to (Eddie) Kingston, it’s the only place he wants to go. And he’s so jealous that we’re there all the time. If you ever talk to him, and he tweets about it all the time that he wants to go to All Japan. He’s always wanted to fight Akiyama. Now Akiyama is over at DDT. We’ve got so many cool stories from Japan. Having Japanese legend say that was awesome. It’s just surreal because we earned our way over there. At the time, we were doing Evolve and we had to earn it from there and then Daisuke saw us at Evolve and saw what we were doing and he was connected with them at the time and helped us get an opportunity and we had to earn it. You can’t take anything for granted over there because everything you do is like a test, if you’re worthy to be there. It’s very hard for Gaijin over there, for any company. New Japan, All Japan, DDT. That’s why a lot of gaijin don’t go. That’s why it’s very special to be there. If you’re brought in by one of those three companies, it’s a big deal. That’s why when Jericho said something like you’re not really a wrestler if you haven’t headlined Kurregan, and we’ve headlined it three times. So I was like, I’ll take that Endorsement.”

On surreal moments with NWA:

“Surreal moments are different than being part of the roster. I belong. I know I belong. I’m an athlete through and through. I played division 1 football. I’ve never stepped in the ring and didn’t think I wasn’t better than the other person across from me. Because I believe I’m a champion. I believe I’m one of the best. So to sit there and be like oh my God, I don’t belong here, I don’t think that ever. Because I’ve worked so hard to get there. I put in the effort to be there, so I’ll never say that. But, a couple surreal moments…NWA 70 where I got to walk out and be me as a wrestler. Be open, and be gay, and be a bad ass. We’re all different. And that’s the one thing I’ll say about NWA is they talk to me and let be me me. It’s not whereas, hey this is how we’re going to book you because this is how we believe gay should be booked. When I get the mic, I get the mic. Billy (Corgan) doesn’t tell me what to say. Billy says this is your time to shine. You go do that. That’s one thing I like about Billy. He allows his guys to be themselves. Be characters. NWA was built on personality. It was built on a bunch of blue collar guys with great personalities. And you get to see that more and more as we develop this company. It’s the little things. He always says, if you get mic time, this is your time. Those are surreal moments. And being in St. Louis, you know. Walking out and Ric Flair is sitting right there and he’s smiling at us. Having to ask Animal if me and Odisen to do a version of The Doomsday (Device), if that’s ok to do. I got opportunities to be in the locker room and pick the minds of some of the greatest wrestlers that ever stepped in the ring. And that’s something that is a a blessing that NWA gives. Because, I’m one of those people that sets goals and accomplishments for myself. Being part of NWA is historic. It’s like Notre Dame in college football. You have to respect where football came from to see where it is now. So if you respect where wrestling came from, and then you get to see how it evolved through the years. Every company is different. Every company has a different thought processes of what the best product is. There’s no wrong way because wrestling is subjective. It’s the fan. It’s what you want. NWA gives that classic feel with an updated athlete, if that makes sense. It’s no longer the old school athlete. We just know how to wrestle in those rules.”