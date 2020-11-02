New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the participants for their Best of the Super Juniors tournament, which will begin on November 15th and run through December. Due to delays from the COVID-19 pandemic the BOSJ will also coincide with the World Tag League tournament. Check out the competitors below.

-Taiji Ishimori

-El Desperado

-Yoshinobu Kanemaru

-Hiromu Takahashi

-Ryusuke Taguchi

-Master Wato

-SHO

-Robbie Eagles

-BUSHI

-DOUKI

NJPW has also announced the competitors for the American based Super-J Cup tournament, which will begin airing on December 12th Check it out below.

-El Phantasmo

-Clark Connors

-TJP

-ACH

-Blake Christian

-Chris Bey

-Rey Horus

-Lio Rush