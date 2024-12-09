Live, from New York … it’s Pat Buck!

Pat Buck appeared on the iconic Saturday Night Live show over the weekend.

The late-night sketch program, which is celebrating its’ 50th anniversary, featured the pro wrestling personality in a sketch for “Gladiator II.”

Buck shared a clip of his appearance on X and wrote, “Sword > Piledriver.”

Pat Buck currently works as the VP of Talent Development for AEW.

Check out his tweet and the full sketch below.