Live, from New York … it’s Pat Buck!
Pat Buck appeared on the iconic Saturday Night Live show over the weekend.
The late-night sketch program, which is celebrating its’ 50th anniversary, featured the pro wrestling personality in a sketch for “Gladiator II.”
Buck shared a clip of his appearance on X and wrote, “Sword > Piledriver.”
Pat Buck currently works as the VP of Talent Development for AEW.
Check out his tweet and the full sketch below.
Sword > Piledriver #SNL50 pic.twitter.com/pzmoBCM4LS
— Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) December 8, 2024