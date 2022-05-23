SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee had some interesting facial expressions while Michael Cole announced that Sasha Banks & Naomi were stripped of the Women’s Tag Titles and suspended from WWE for walking out at last week’s Raw due to creative differences.

McAfee claimed on his radio show today that he had no idea about the announcement and was trying to figure out what was going on.

“The Sasha and Naomi thing — that was my first time hearing what Cole was saying, live there. I have no idea what to think there. I have no clue. This is a very fascinating thing. She [Sasha]’s a superstar. They were our champions. What… I honestly have no idea what to believe in this whole thing. They keep me out of the loop with everything. I have no fucking idea. While Cole was doing his thing, I was very fascinated… ‘What is going on right now?’ “I have no idea. I wish I had more answers for people. A couple of people asked me during my ‘Chat with Pat’ [Twitter Q&A] on Saturday, ‘What’s going on?’ It’s like, ‘Fuck, I feel like you know more than I do.’ Literally, as that was happening, I’m like, ‘Well Goddamn. Suspended indefinitely.’ We need it [a resolution]!”

The Sasha & Naomi situation is FASCINATING#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/vPKkm8ifYN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 23, 2022

Quotes via CageSideSeats