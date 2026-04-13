Pat McAfee is leaning all the way into the backlash surrounding his surprise role in the Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton storyline.

And he’s not apologizing for it.

After weeks of mystery surrounding the identity of the person Randy Orton had been speaking to on the phone following his betrayal of Cody Rhodes, the reveal that it was McAfee left a portion of the WWE Universe underwhelmed. Many fans had speculated the “mystery caller” would turn out to be a bigger-name figure such as The Rock or Vince McMahon.

On Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee directly addressed that reaction, and did so in his signature, unfiltered style.

“‘How come it was McAfee on the phone?’ Because I f**king called him and told him,” McAfee said, taunting the fan reaction to his reveal. “That’s why.”

McAfee continued, “‘I wanted it to be The Rock.’ You think The Rock wants to do anything for you? ‘I wanted it to be Vince McMahon.’ Vince? Sorry. It was me. It was me.”

Safe to say, he heard the noise.

The angle continues to build toward one of the top matches at WrestleMania 42, where Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Orton on the biggest stage of them all. McAfee has also added further intrigue to the situation, vowing that fans will no longer see or hear from him again if Orton comes up short.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.