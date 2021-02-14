Triple H held a media call earlier this week to promote NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day and during it, he was asked about a return to WWE for Pat McAfee.

The former NFL punter hasn’t been seen on TV since NXT TakeOver: WarGames. He noted that they aren’t trying to limit his appearances, but rather he’s just busy with all of his various projects.

In the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, he addressed it.

“I was talked about in the wrestling community yesterday by Triple H, actually, about my future plans. It was interesting. […] I mean, all very nice things he said there but me learning about being written off TV did happen live on the air. He’s a very nice man, Mr. H, for everything he said. He did say, basically, like, ‘Pat has been very busy. Kind of a fatass right now. He’s going to have to get back into shape,’ basically is what he said. And then maybe we’ll think about something.” He added: “I’ve not heard anything, by the way. […] Have not heard anything. No ideas. But I do believe the first step would be to have the diet match the amount of conditioning I’ve been doing in the Oculus. And when that happens, look out.”

