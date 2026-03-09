Pat McAfee doesn’t appear to have a very full future ahead of him in WWE.

And that’s according to himself.

The charismatic former NFL star turned show host and emerging actor addressed his WWE status during a recent social media Q&A.

“Will I be returning to the WWE in the future? I don’t think you ever say never, you know, especially with the WWE,” McAfee wrote. “But right now, it does not feel like it is something that’s supposed to happen.”

McAfee would go on to mention how he feels WWE has “kind of passed him by a little bit.”

“It feels like that business has kind of passed me by a little bit,” he added. “I grew up loving it, dreamed to work in it, feel honored that I had the opportunity to work alongside the GOAT Michael Cole. But I feel like WWE is in a good spot without me, and I’ll continue to watch.”

Pat McAfee stepped away from his role as the weekly color commentator for WWE Raw in 2025.