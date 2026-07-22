Pat McAfee is getting ready to share a more personal side of himself.

The WWE commentator and media personality took to social media to announce that he will be releasing a new album titled The Diary of a Polarizing Figure, explaining that the project has been years in the making.

“For as long as I can remember my mere existence has made people hate my guts,” McAfee wrote. “I’ve been writing songs about it for 20 [years and] it’s time to let them [out]!”

McAfee also made it clear that the album is meant to offer his own perspective amid the headlines and public narratives that have surrounded him throughout his career.

“A LOT of headlines [and] narratives,” he continued. “If I was to die, I’d like my kids to know exactly who their dad is.”

“The Diary of a Polarizing Figure” by Pat McAfee is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2026.