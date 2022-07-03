The feud between Pat McAfee and Happy Baron Corbin continued after tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank event, and now their match at SummerSlam is on.

As noted, Money In the Bank went off the air with Men’s MITB Ladder Match Theory celebrating his briefcase win, which came after he dropped the WWE United States Title to Bobby Lashley earlier in the night. WWE released post-show footage of Corbin attacking McAfee after the show went off the air on Peacock and the WWE Network.

The video shows McAfee and Michael Cole standing next to the barrier as Theory wrapped up his celebration. Corbin suddenly grabbed McAfee from behind and pulled him over the barrier, then beat him down as fans looked on. Corbin then tossed McAfee back over the barrier and beat him up some more, finishing him off with End of Days.

Corbin then wrapped up the post-show segment by accepting McAfee’s challenge for WWE SummerSlam. Full video can be seen below.

As we’ve noted, McAfee and Corbin had words last month, which led to McAfee challenging Corbin to a match at SummerSlam two weeks ago. Corbin dodged the challenge on Friday’s go-home SmackDown, and was later taunted by McAfee when he failed to qualify for Money In the Bank. Now he has attacked McAfee and accepted the challenge for SummerSlam.

WWE is bringing McAfee back to the ring after it’s been reported that he has unlimited potential in WWE, and that he is highly regarded within the company. The former NFL kicker turned media star recently feuded with Theory and Vince McMahon, which led to a program at WrestleMania 38 in April. The Grandest Stage of Them All saw McAfee defeat Theory, but then lose an impromptu match against Mr. McMahon. The segment ended with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin delivering Stone Cold Stunners to Theory and McMahon, then bringing McAfee back into the ring for a beer bash celebration, and a Stunner of his own. The SummerSlam match with Corbin will be McAfee’s fifth match with WWE.

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is what looks to be the updated card:

No Holds Barred Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the full post-show segment from Money In the Bank:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.