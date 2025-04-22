Pat McAfee has finally broken his silence regarding the incident that took place involving himself and Gunther during the special annual Raw After Mania episode of WWE Raw.

As seen during the April 21 show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV., the Raw color-commentator was choked out by Gunther after “The Ring General” attacked Michael Cole.

On his episode of The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday morning, McAfee broke his silence about the incident.

“Thank you for all the positive prayers and vibes for this here neck,” McAfee began. “Gunther snatched up and choked me out on Raw after Mania. I went to a local medical facility in Las Vegas. I thought I might have something with the C2 or C3, something in the neck because of how it felt, but they said I was deemed A-OK. I certainly lost consciousness, as the entire world watched on. Shout-out to the boys jumping the barricade.”

McAfee continued, “I do have some questions, all that security is focused on the boys, I’d be focused too. Ty was going to get some. Boston Connor was going to naw on an Achilles. DBone actually puked ringside. He almost ran through four to five different guys. I appreciate you guys getting in there as I was blindsided trying to stick up for Michael Cole as the Austrian asshole attacked me. There are security and there is nobody (helping) as I’m getting my life choked out of me. What am I supposed to do? I found out quickly there isn’t much to do when Gunther has that thing on you. I felt my body slithering away. You kind of disappear from existence. Everybody who said they are happy it happened to me, I hope we meet in person so I can punch you in the fucking face. I was sticking up for Michael Cole. What happens next? You tell me. I’m bout it, bout it for whatever. If you think choking me out is going to end me, you’re wrong. You think you’re going to bury me publicly, and I’m gonna quit showing up? You’re wrong. You’re not going to mess with Michael Cole and get away with it.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)