WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee has landed a significant new gig with ESPN.

McAfee will be joining ESPN’s College GameDay program as a full-time member of the team, according to The New York Post. College GameDay airs live on Saturday mornings during the college football season, and McAfee has made appearances in the past. WWE has also had involvement with previous episodes.

McAfee will continue filming The Pat McAfee Show for YouTube, but his WWE career will be put on hold. The Post originally reported that McAfee will continue his weekly SmackDown duties, but McAfee revealed today on his show, and on Twitter, that his blue brand job will be put on hold for a bit.

As seen in the clip below, McAfee revealed that he spoke to WWE before signing with ESPN, and at one point he was thinking of doing both shows. McAfee said it was the “fine folks” at WWE who congratulated him on the GameDay offer and said he probably shouldn’t be traveling overnight each week from the SmackDown host city to the GameDay host city because it’s not good for McAfee’s health, his family, and everything else. WWE told McAfee that when the time is right, they will definitely have him back. He expressed nothing but love, respect and appreciation for the people at WWE, and said he’s still very much a part of the WWE family, but for now the SmackDown gig will be put on hold until college football season is over.

McAfee also noted how “one WWE O.G.” told him in a heartfelt message that now one of WWE’s guys is on College GameDay, solidifying his spot in the family.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H commented on the news via Twitter, writing, “@PatMcAfeeShow approached us about his amazing opportunity with College GameDay. We’d never stand in Pat’s way, as he continues to architect his exceptional career. Pat will remain a member of the @WWE Universe and we look forward to his return. #UpToSomethingSZN”

McAfee responded, “I APPRECIATE YOU BOSS.. Thank you for everything. I’m lucky to be a member of the WWE Universe. I can’t wait to get back.”

McAfee noted in another tweet this week that the decision was made after “so many moving parts including real cool conversations w/ the fine folks from WWE..all moved quickly. … DUMBEST LIFE OF ALL TIME,” he wrote.

McAfee will be in Austin, TX this Saturday for the College GameDay episode that is airing before the game between the University of Texas and the University of Alabama. It appears he will not be on the post-Clash at The Castle edition of SmackDown on FOX, but that has not been confirmed.

McAfee signed a multi-year contract extension with WWE back in July. After defeating Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38 and then losing to former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, McAfee returned to the ring last month for a win over Happy Baron Corbin at SummerSlam.

