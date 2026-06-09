Pat McAfee could soon be cashing in on another huge contract with ESPN.

According to a new report from The Athletic, ESPN and McAfee are currently engaged in negotiations on a new deal that would significantly increase his compensation.

While discussions are ongoing, the report states that the two sides are working within a range of approximately $60 million to $65 million per year.

That figure would represent a substantial raise for McAfee, who is reportedly earning close to $30 million annually under his current agreement.

The report notes that McAfee is being represented in negotiations by TKO/WME executives Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro.

In an effort to maximize leverage during the talks, the representatives reportedly opened discussions by seeking a deal worth $100 million per year.

McAfee’s existing contract still has two years remaining and is structured through a combination of a licensing agreement for The Pat McAfee Show and separate compensation for his various on-air responsibilities with ESPN.

According to the report, the proposed new agreement would maintain a similar setup.

There could also be an expanded role for McAfee moving forward.

Beyond continuing to host his daily show, The Athletic reports that the new contract could lead to additional ESPN appearances and increased involvement in the network’s NFL coverage.

That’s a notable possibility given McAfee’s already sizable presence across ESPN programming.

If the deal is finalized within the reported range, McAfee would become the highest-paid employee at ESPN.