Don’t expect to see Pat McAfee any longer in WWE.

Or hear from him.

As per the pre-match stipulation heading into the WrestleMania 42 Saturday show on April 18 in Las Vegas, NV., Pat McAfee will no longer be seen from, or heard from, in WWE again.

The stipulation was set during the build-up to the two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” with McAfee vowing that if Randy Orton lost to Cody Rhodes, fans would never see or hear from him in WWE.

Following the show on 4/18, McAfee appeared to confirm that this is still the case.

“First morning since 2017 babe is completely out of the wrestling business,” McAfee wrote. “Thanks Jelly Roll.”