Pat McAfee is sticking to his word about not returning to WWE television.

McAfee became involved in the Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton storyline heading into WrestleMania 41, using his platform to criticize WWE’s product, wrestlers and fans while backing Orton. He ultimately vowed to leave the wrestling business if Orton failed to defeat Rhodes.

Rhodes won the match, and McAfee has remained away from WWE since.

During a Q&A on his Instagram Stories, McAfee was asked whether a WWE return could eventually be in the cards.

“If Randy had won, maybe, but I made a promise that I would never, ever,” McAfee said. “I would never be seen on WWE television ever again. Cody Rhodes won. He is the one.”

McAfee then took another shot at Rhodes while reiterating that wrestling fans shouldn’t expect to see him back.

“Wow, what a donkey he turned out to be,” McAfee continued. “Maybe I was wrong with what I was saying. But no, wrestling fans can sleep soundly understanding that I will never be back over there.”

While McAfee says his WWE days are over, he’ll still be spending plenty of time on Monday nights. It was announced Wednesday that McAfee is joining ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown team for the upcoming NFL season.