Pat McAfee has confirmed that he’ll be returning to WWE full-time in the near future.

On Tuesday, Triple H announced at the Netflix media event that McAfee will return to the commentary booth when RAW premieres on Netflix in January.

Taking to Twitter, McAfee commented on his upcoming return. He wrote,

“An absolute honor to be asked back.. A. Childhood dream realized every single time I’m lucky enough to be in an arena with the @WWE Universe.

Can’t wait to be talking into a microphone next to @MichaelCole again.. He’s the [GOAT].

I’m excited to tell the worldwide audience on Netflix how great the WWE Superstars are…. and how big of scumbags some of ‘em are too.

Let’s go”

McAfee has been away due to working ESPN’s College GameDay show.

Taz’s recovery from his knee replacement surgery is progressing well.

After being written off AEW programming in October due to the surgery, Taz has shared updates on his healing process.

In early October, he announced the surgery had been successful, and by October 25, he expressed that he was getting stronger every day.

Taking to Twitter earlier on Wednesday, Taz posted the following:

“I know a lot of u asked & have sent me good wishes in my rehabilitation of my knee… Just a quick update. It’s going really well! I’ve been training really hard at PT & my knee is healing/getting strong rapidly!”

