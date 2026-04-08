Pat McAfee is teasing a noteworthy appearance on WWE SmackDown this week, and it sounds like he plans to make his presence felt in a big way.

On Wednesday, McAfee announced that The Pat McAfee Show will not air on Thursday or Friday, as he will be traveling to San Jose for the blue brand broadcast.

“Friday night, live from San Jose,” McAfee stated. “I think I got some things to say. I think we will have a good time there on SmackDown.”

That’s certainly intriguing.

McAfee is coming off a headline-making moment on last week’s SmackDown, where he was revealed as Randy Orton’s “mystery caller.” He went on to align himself with Orton during a post-match attack on Cody Rhodes, further escalating tensions heading into WrestleMania season.

In addition, McAfee made a bold claim regarding Orton’s future, stating that “The Viper” will “save the business” by capturing his 15th world championship at WWE WrestleMania 42. He also added a personal stipulation, noting that if Orton fails to win the title, fans will never see or hear from him again.

This week’s episode of SmackDown is set to emanate from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

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