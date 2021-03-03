WWE NXT Celebrity Superstar Pat McAfee has responded to recent comments from AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes, who claimed McAfee has been trying to get a job with AEW.

As noted earlier at this link, Cody hosted a media call to promote tonight’s Dynamite show, which will open with he and Red Velvet vs. NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill. Cody was asked about Shaq’s recent claim that this match will top all other celebrity matches in pro wrestling. McAfee disagreed with the claim on Twitter a few days ago, and Cody was asked about that as well.

“I think… I didn’t see this particular comment, especially from Pat, which is super bizarre because… just bizarre because I’m pretty sure Pat’s trying to get a job at AEW like every other day, but that’s another conversation,” Cody responded.

In an update, McAfee addressed Cody’s claim during The Pat McAfee Show this afternoon, and said it is not true.

“Cody Rhodes just said I’ve been trying to get employed by the AEW, or whatever, every other day,” McAfee said on his show, as seen in the video below. “So I’d like that to be known, that is not true. OK, I’ve actually talked about retirement here more than I’ve ever contemplated going to AEW.”

McAfee then referenced a Twitter exchange he had with AEW star Miro over the original tweet response to the Shaq interview comments. He also confirmed that he will be watching tonight’s match.

“I have been having a little bit of a spat here though, with a couple of AEW… not a couple, but Rusev, an old friend of ours, now Miro, kind of came after us and we kind of flipped the script on him a little bit, and Shaq, obviously. I do have to watch that match tonight but aside from that, I am not [trying to get hired by AEW]. I’d just like that to be very clear.”

Pat captioned the Twitter video with, “I heard @CodyRhodes said I’ve been trying to get a job.. That is not true I’ve actually been contemplating retirement #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE”

Stay tuned for more from McAfee and Rhodes. You can see Pat’s full video below:

I heard @CodyRhodes said I've been trying to get a job.. That is not true I've actually been contemplating retirement #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/8JGefWeVle — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 3, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.