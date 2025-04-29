Pat McAfee will take on GUNTHER at WWE Backlash 2025 in a highly anticipated showdown.

The match was set up naturally during this week’s episode of WWE RAW. McAfee started by delivering a heartfelt promo about his journey in the business, emphasizing his commitment to being a hardworking, good person. He then spoke about his loyalty, particularly to his friend Michael Cole, asserting that anyone who has an issue with Cole also has an issue with him.

Next, McAfee turned his attention to GUNTHER, revealing that his friends and family have warned him against getting involved with “The Ring General.” Undeterred, McAfee boldly declared, “When I die, I hope they say he was an empathetic man whenever he received a lot, he gave back a lot of millions of dollars to his community, children’s hospitals, military foundations, homeless shelters, LGBTQ communities, public school foundations, underprivileged communities, and societies. I hope they say when I die that I gave and left the world better than when I came into it. When I’m dead and gone, they will say that I was a loyal motherf**ker,” before calling out Nick Aldis.

Aldis responded by refusing to immediately lift GUNTHER’s suspension but did confirm that the former World Heavyweight Champion would face McAfee at WWE Backlash. McAfee quickly agreed to the match, setting the stage for an epic encounter.

Nick Aldis: “Pat, what I’m proposing is this. Pat McAfee vs The Ring General Gunther, 1v1, at Backlash!” Pat McAfee: “DEAL!” IT’S OFFICIAL! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/YOBgKBDGN8 — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 29, 2025

This week’s episode of WWE RAW kicked off with a major promo featuring Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker.

Rollins celebrated his WrestleMania 41 victory before mocking fans of CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Declaring himself the future of WWE, Rollins introduced his alliance with Heyman and Breakker as a dominant new force.

Sami Zayn interrupted to a loud ovation. Reminding Rollins of their shared history, Zayn slammed the new faction as “a load of crap” and accused Rollins of becoming just like Reigns and Punk — jealous and manipulative. Rollins snapped back, defending his partners and warning Zayn that he was either with them or against them. Rollins even offered to have Zayn moved to SmackDown to avoid making him a target.

Later in the night, Rollins made one last pitch to Zayn in the ring. While acknowledging their real-life friendship, Zayn rejected the offer, accusing Rollins of playing mind games and refusing to become another pawn. Firmly, Zayn told Rollins to “go to hell.”

As Zayn turned his back, a disappointed Rollins stood frozen while Bron Breakker stormed the ring. In the night’s main event, Breakker unleashed a brutal assault on Zayn, delivering multiple spears and forcing a referee stoppage. Amid the chaos, Rollins added insult to injury, hitting Zayn with a stomp as Raw went off the air.

IYO SKY is scheduled to appear on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The announcement was made by Jackie Redmond during Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW.

Earlier that night, SKY faced off against Roxanne Perez and Giulia, coming to Rhea Ripley’s aid during the confrontation.

Jackie Redmond meets with WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky and a conversation between Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/IuVk4rJgH4 — Eslam (@EslamRollins) April 29, 2025

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* WWE NXT North American Championship: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Lexis King

* WWE NXT Tag Team Championships: Hank And Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) (c) vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura

* Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo’s confrontation

* IYO SKY to appear.