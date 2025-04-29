– WWE is holding a special pre-sale for the two-day combo tickets to WWE SummerSlam 2025. To sign up for the pre-sale password, visit WWE.com.

– WWE Raw and sometimes premium live event color commentator Pat McAfee spoke at length on today’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show about his upcoming in-ring return against GUNTHER at the WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event on May 10 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

– In honor of Meiko Satomura’s retirement, WWE has released a “Best Of’ compilation video featuring the Japanese women’s wrestling legend on their official WWE Vault YouTube channel. As noted, tribute messages from WWE Superstars Asuka, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane and Shinsuke Nakamura appeared during her retirement match.