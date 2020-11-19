Former NFL punter and current leader of the Kings of NXT Pat McAfee recently spoke to Busted Open Radio to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including whether he thinks he would be as successful on the WWE main roster. Highlights are below.

Doesn’t think he would do as well on the main roster:

Yeah, probably not. I’m in such a good situation where I can say that. I have a business, I have 10 employees, my guys and I go to work every single day trying to do our show and we have a merch business that does really well. Literally, everything I’ve said in promos is true. I’m in a very lucky situation for everything I’ve been in and I understand that a lot of professional wrestlers aren’t. I’m in a situation where I don’t want to say I can pick and choose, but it really is – if something gets pitched to me that I’m not 100 percent cool with, I am very much in a situation where I’m like ‘Nah, it’s OK, I appreciate that, and we’ll see if something else happens down the road.’ And I’m not a good reader.

Jokes that he’s never read a book and how he’s a visual learner:

I’ve literally never read a book in my entire life – that’s not something to brag about obviously and I don’t think kids should do that – it’s just not something I can do, it’s not my thing. I’m more a visual, I can hear things learner. When you hear about the script reading thing, I don’t think I’m that good of an actor that I could pull that off. So, I don’t think it would be good for them, and I don’t think it would be good for me……even though that is a bigger platform for the moment, that doesn’t feel like it would be good for me or for them to be a part of.

Full interview is here. (H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)