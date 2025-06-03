WWE rolls into the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma tonight for the final stop for the red brand on the road to Saturday’s highly-anticipated WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event.

Heading into tonight’s show, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce sat down with former WWE NXT double champion Stephanie Vaquer to get her to sign on the dotted line to officially join the WWE Raw roster in a digital exclusive segment.

Additionally, color-commentator Pat McAfee gave play-by-play announcer Michael Cole his Indiana Pacers jersey, per the bet they had over the NBA Playoffs showdown between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.