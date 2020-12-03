Pat McAfee took to Twitter to issue one final warning to The Undisputed Era ahead of Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” main event. That match will see McAfee, Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch take on Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong.

McAfee said they will put an end to The Undisputed Era at Takeover.

“This SUNDAY 2 Rings.. 2 Cages.. 2 Teams.. 1 brutal truth… At #WarGames we END the Undisputed Era #WWENXT #PATisNXT,” he wrote.

You can see McAfee’s full tweet below, along with related videos from last night’s Takeover go-home edition of NXT:

This SUNDAY 2 Rings.. 2 Cages.. 2 Teams.. 1 brutal truth… At #WarGames we END the Undisputed Era #WWENXT #PATisNXT pic.twitter.com/wYFFSbTThq — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 3, 2020

