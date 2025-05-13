– CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker was announced as a featured tag-team match for the upcoming return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, 2025, in Tampa, Florida. The match was made official during the 5/12 episode of WWE Raw, where Punk and Zayn were involved in a physical opening segment with Rollins and Breakker. Also scheduled for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on 5/24 is “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, plus an appearance or match featuring Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.

– Also during the 5/5 WWE Raw show at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY., color-commentator Pat McAfee showed up late. McAfee’s theme hit after a lengthy opening segment, and he came down and joined Michael Cole over 30 minutes into the show. McAfee noted he was backstage getting evaluated by the WWE medical team after his tough match against GUNTHER at WWE Backlash: St. Louis this past Saturday night. McAfee also showed off a busted blood vessel in his eye suffered during the GUNTHER bout.