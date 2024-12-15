Pat McAfee made a surprise return at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

In the opening moments of the show, Joe Tessitore introduced Jesse “The Body” Ventura” to cut a brief promo. It appears Ventura will only be calling the main event match featuring Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.

As Tessitore passed things over to Michael Cole to begin calling the action, Pat McAfee’s music hit and he made a return. So it’s Cole and McAfee calling most of the show tonight.