During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Pat McAfee spoke about a wide range of topics to promote WrestleMania 38 where he will wrestle Austin Theory.

McAfee praised Michael Cole for knowing his stuff at the commentary table and considers him to be the greatest announcer of all-time.

“Michael Cole is the GOAT, by the way. He could do that show with anybody. He could do that show with a bag if he had to, and he proved that after I got escorted out after beating the hell out of Austin Theory. He was able to call his own match. “He’s coming up on 25 years doing that job, he’s only missed two shows. You’re talking about one of the most experienced, one of the best workers, and a man who is an actual journalist who has the professionalism to go through some bullshit. “There’s some bullshit segments that he has to lay out and do and it’s just part of the job.”

