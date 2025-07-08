On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Roxanne Perez attempted to make her mark within The Judgment Day by honoring Liv Morgan in a rather unique way — constructing a small memorial in her absence.

Perez’s gesture was met with skepticism from Raquel Rodriguez, who quickly shut it down, pointing out that Morgan is very much alive and doesn’t need a tribute. Perez clarified that the memorial wasn’t for Liv herself — but for Dominik Mysterio.

Perez officially stepped in as Morgan’s replacement to co-hold the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the June 30 edition of RAW.

Morgan is currently sidelined due to a shoulder injury suffered on the June 16 episode. She underwent successful surgery on June 28 and is recovering.

Seth Rollins and his new faction kicked off this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, setting the tone for a stacked night of action and tension.

Rollins appeared alongside Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed — his handpicked vision for WWE’s future. Breakker and Reed both spoke ahead of their respective matches later in the night, with Breakker set to face Sami Zayn and Reed squaring off against Jey Uso. Rollins’ own upcoming clash with PENTA was also a focal point, with Heyman emphasizing the rarity and importance of seeing Rollins compete on RAW in 2025.

When Heyman grabbed the mic, chants for Roman Reigns quickly filled the arena. Reigns hasn’t been seen since the RAW after WrestleMania 41, the same night Breakker was revealed as the latest addition to Rollins and Heyman’s alliance. Heyman, who turned on both Reigns and CM Punk on Night 1 of WrestleMania, dismissed the crowd’s chants, declaring that Roman Reigns doesn’t “have the balls” to confront this new era.

As of now, Reigns’ return remains uncertain.

For the fifth straight week, Pat McAfee missed Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. McAfee recently revealed that he was feeling “burned out” and was simply taking a break.

During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Ivy Nile and the American Made crew confronted Adam Pearce backstage. Nile requested to be added to the Battle Royal at Evolution, but Pearce informed her that she was already confirmed for the match.

Shortly after, Nikki Bella revealed she will also be competing in the Battle Royal at Evolution, marking her return to the ring.

They join Nia Jax and Stephanie Vaquer in the high-stakes matchup, where the winner will earn a championship opportunity at WWE Clash In Paris.

During this week’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, it was confirmed that NXT’s ZaRuca — the duo of Sol Ruca and ZARIA — will represent their brand in the Fatal 4-Way match for the titles. They join SmackDown’s Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, who are also aiming to dethrone champions Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

Earlier in the night, following Perez’s loss to Kairi Sane, she and Rodriguez launched a post-match assault on “The Pirate Princess.” With The Judgment Day backing them, the numbers were firmly in their favor — until Asuka stormed the ring to even the odds. The moment sparked an impromptu reunion of The Kabuki Warriors, who battled Perez and Rodriguez on the spot.

Later, Asuka and Sane approached EER RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and requested to be added to the Evolution title match. Pearce quickly granted their request, officially rounding out the Fatal 4-Way field.