– WWE Speed returns at 12/11c on X today with the finals of the WWE Speed Championship Tournament. Undefeated El Grande Americano squares off against Dragon Lee for the WWE Speed Championship.

– Also new today is the latest weekly episode of WWE EVOLVE on Tubi, which goes head-to-head against AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX.

– Pat McAfee sits down with Stephanie McMahon for the latest episode of ‘Stephanie’s Places’ on ESPN+. The full episode is available now for subscribers of the digital streaming platform. The official ESPN YouTube channel released the following sneak peek of the May 7 episode, where the WWE color-commentator and part-time wrestler details his love for wrestling and how he uses promos during his show and on College GameDay.

– The official WWE Vault YouTube channel has added a new 90-plus minute compilation video dubbed, “The Story of the nWo Wolfpac.” Check out the full story behind the black-and-red faction from the glory days of WCW via the YouTube player embedded below.