Pat McAfee On Whether He’ll Wrestle For NXT Again, How He Felt After Takeover XXX

Popular podcast host and former NFL punter Pat McAfee recently spoke to ESPN to discuss his critically acclaimed matchup against Adam Cole at this past Saturday’s NXT Takeover XXX. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
How focused he was on putting on a good show:
So for when it came to the match on Saturday, I was only focused on that match. I was only focused on, “OK, how do I go in here, put on a hell of a show, hell of a fight and get a win? And then, we’ll worry about everything after that on Sunday.” We’ll cross that bridge whenever we get to it. And I’ve heard the conversation start all around me and there was a lot… even my mom was asking, “Well, are you going to do this again?” I’m like, “Well, let’s worry about that on Sunday.”
How he’s no longer contracted to work another match, and how sore he was:
And then I got to Sunday, obviously, and I woke up. Neck was sore, back was sore, foot was sore. I got flipped on my head. To be completely honest, I’m not 100% sure what’s going to happen. I’m not under contract to do anything else with Mr. H. I assume he and I will talk about this at some point because I heard his comments in the press conference afterwards, which were very nice.
