The blend between the two main events at WrestleMania 42 continues.

Pat McAfee has once again chimed in regarding the headliners for this year’s two-night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” during the April 16 episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

While talking on his ESPN program, the WWE personality once again addressed Roman Reigns.

McAfee initially brought up Reigns when joining Reigns in responding to recent comments made by CM Punk, as we reported this morning here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

On the 4/16 episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee again reiterated how he feels Reigns will join Randy Orton in “saving the business” at WrestleMania Weekend this coming Saturday and Sunday in “Sin City.”

Pat McAfee now says that Roman Reigns will also save the business as well as Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42.

“Once he saves the business and becomes 15x World Champion on Saturday night, Roman Reigns on Sunday is going to hammer home the point,” McAfee stated. “There’s going to be two nails in the coffin of bad business.”

McAfee added, “And then all of a sudden guess what’s back? Wrestling.”

Randy Orton challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a match where Pat McAfee has vowed WWE fans will no longer see or hear from him again if Orton loses. The bout headlines WrestleMania 42 Saturday.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns challenges CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the headline bout of the second and final night of the big weekend at WrestleMania 42 Sunday.