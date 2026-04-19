Pat McAfee may have taken a beating at WrestleMania 42, but that didn’t stop him from celebrating afterward.

A video making the rounds online shows McAfee partying alongside NBA star Tyrese Haliburton at a 50 Cent concert following the show.

McAfee, still wearing a neck brace, appeared to be in good spirits as the two enjoyed the performance, particularly during 50 Cent’s hit track “Many Men.”

Quite the scene.

Haliburton had been in attendance earlier in the night for WrestleMania 42, sitting front row behind the announcer’s desk and getting a close-up view of the chaos that unfolded.

McAfee, of course, was directly involved in that chaos during the night one main event between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

At one point, Rhodes laid McAfee out with a Cross Rhodes, and things only escalated from there when Jelly Roll crashed the scene and delivered an elbow drop that sent McAfee through the announce table.

He was eventually stretchered out of the arena following the brutal sequence.

However, McAfee wasn’t done for the night.

In a surprising twist, he later returned wearing a referee shirt and attempted to assist Orton during the closing moments of the match. That decision backfired in a big way, as Orton turned on him and dropped him with a sudden RKO.

Per the pre match stipulation, WWE fans will no longer see, or hear, from Pat McAfee ever again.