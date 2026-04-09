Pat McAfee is teasing a “massive surprise” for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Ahead of the April 10 installment of WWE SmackDown in San Jose, CA., the new ally for Randy Orton and former WWE Raw color-commentator surfaced via social media to post a statement regarding his announced appearance on Friday night’s show.

McAfee wrote the following via his official X account:

“Randy Orton is gonna save the business for future generations of wrestling fans. That’s so incredible to think about.. Very rarely do these types of obviously monumental moments happen in our lifetime. My daughter and baby boy on the way are gonna have a WWE that is thriving.. a WWE that is the greatest form of entertainment on Earth, bar none, because the top of the company is gonna be exactly what it’s supposed to be. A man sent DIRECTLY from the Wrestling AND Sports Entertainment Gods will be properly leading the business once again. It is my honor to serve the future generations of wrestling fans as I motivate The 🐐, Randy Orton to not only become 15 TIME WORLD CHAMPION but also, become a man who saved his family’s business. WrestleMania Saturday Night is gonna be The most Historic Night in the HISTORY of sports.. SO MUCH ON THE LINE. Multi-Generational pressure comes to a head. Randy will prevail… for all of us 🙏🏻 See also… I have a MASSIVE SURPRISE to announce tomorrow night. You’ll start thanking me and Randy soon enough for all of this. SEE YOU IN SAN JOSE“

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