As noted before at this link, last night’s WWE NXT main event saw Pat McAfee help Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch capture the NXT Tag Team Titles from Breezango.

Below is post-show footage of McAfee standing with the new champions in the ring, ripping on the fans and the new look of the Capitol Wrestling Center. He then talked about how they’re just getting started with NXT.

“Now tonight you all got a chance to have a front row seat to watch two men who have battled for years to the top of the NXT tag team mountain,” McAfee said. “This is the start of something very special and a lot of people are probably wondering how did we get here.

“We will get to that at some point, just know that us three are the new kings of this brand, us three are unstoppable, us three are non where near done with what we’re going to do to all of NXT. Have a great night, we’re the greatest. You suck. Cheers!”

It looks like McAfee, Lorcan and Burch will be feuding with The Undisputed Era, continuing the feud between McAfee and Adam Cole.

Below is backstage video of McAfee participating in the championship photo shoot with Lorcan and Burch:

