On the latest edition of the Pat McAfee Show WWE SmackDown commentator and former NFL punter Pat McAfee spoke about free agent Cody Rhodes, and how excited he would be if the American Nightmare returned to WWE. Highlights from McAfee’s show can be found below.

Jokingly jabs at Cody Rhodes returning to WWE after insulting AEW:

“I guess Cody Rhodes is coming to WWE. I guess. Who cares, dude, you know? Him and his little friends, they started something, it was terrible, we actually went head-to-head with them on Wednesdays, we beat ’em a couple different times, who cares? The hell with Cody Rhodes!”

Says he’s actually really excited for Cody’s WWE return:

“Now people are going to think I’m starting an angle with Cody Rhodes. I’m actually pretty pumped if Cody is coming back. [He’s] obviously a massive name in Sports Entertainment. If he’s coming to SmackDown, I’m excited by it.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)