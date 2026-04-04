Pat McAfee is back.

And he’s a completely different person than fans remember compared to the last time the lovable, affable color-commentator sat alongside and defended Michael Cole from bullies like Gunther.

During the April 3 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO., Pat McAfee was revealed to be the mystery caller that Randy Orton has been talking to in recent weeks.

And he has snapped.

McAfee hit Cody Rhodes with a low-blow while wearing a RKO t-shirt and dark shades. He proceeded to cut a promo about how Rhodes isn’t good for WWE business, citing recent slumping SmackDown ratings and the poor ticket sales for WrestleMania 42.

The common theme he webbed throughout his promo was that things such as this, and others such as 5’5” midgets having the same flip-happy hour-long matches every week as things that are killing the business, all-the-while “Randy Orton is around.”

He vowed that Orton is the guy to “save the business,” and referred to him being the GOAT. The two left together after the shocking opening segment on the 4/3 blue brand show from Orton’s hometown in “The Gateway to The West.”

After the show, McAfee surfaced via social media with a digital exclusive video that added a new stipulation to the upcoming Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes showdown for the Undisputed WWE Championship on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 42.

Pat McAfee is putting his pro wrestling career on-the-line.

And he’s obviously backing “The Viper.”

“I will make a deal with the IWC now,” McAfee began in the caption included with the post on X containing the aforementioned digital exclusive post-show video. “If Randy Orton doesn’t win at WrestleMania.. I will NEVER be seen OR HEARD on wrestling television AGAIN.”

McAfee tagged media outlets such as Busted Open Radio and others to make sure the word got spread, essentially labeling them as the “IWC” guys he isn’t fond of, and who prefer the aforementioned midget iron man matches-a-plenty on WWE programming.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.