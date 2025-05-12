Pat McAfee stepped into the ring at WWE Backlash for a showdown with Gunther, and while he held his own in a surprisingly competitive bout, the match ended with McAfee passing out in a rear-naked choke.

Following the match, Gunther acknowledged McAfee’s effort, offering a show of respect for his resilience.

During a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the former NFL punter turned WWE personality looked back on the battle with pride and a bruised body.

“My body’s definitely feeling it—battered and bruised,” McAfee admitted. “Me and Gunther had a moment out there. I think I earned a bit of respect from him. Taking the shirt off was a big deal. Everyone knows how vicious Gunther’s chops are, and I wanted to show I wasn’t afraid to take one if I had to. We really threw down.”

The crowd, reportedly around 16,000 to 17,000 strong, witnessed a far more intense fight than McAfee had anticipated. “I thought I’d go in like Mike Tyson—early knockout, quick finish. But it went much longer than expected. I landed some kicks and was feeling good about my leg strength, but my chest turned tomato red from the beating he gave me. When he kicked out at one from my punt, I just thought, ‘What more can I do?’”

In McAfee’s eyes, Gunther’s nod at the end of the match was more than just a gesture—it was an acknowledgment. “That little head nod meant something. I think he waited until the cameras were on to do it. I even saw him talking to the referee, maybe saying, ‘Make sure people see this.’ I’m proud of what I did—for me, for Michael Cole, and honestly, for society. Sometimes you have to stand up to the big bully.”

McAfee detailed just how physical the match was, recalling how Gunther’s first thunderous chop left a lasting impression. “I swear it popped both eardrums. The sound alone was insane. I’m shocked my nose didn’t explode. That first one stuns you. Watching from the commentary desk, you think you understand it, but being on the receiving end is something else entirely. I came off the ropes ready to strike, but I realized too late how open I was. He capitalized—big time. My chest was burning, my neck sore from just holding my head up while taking that beating. My back’s wrecked, my hips are toast, both knees are barking. And that powerbomb? That’ll wake you up…and then knock you right back out.”

During the match, Michael Cole tried to lend a hand, tripping Gunther and holding his leg during a pin attempt. Unfortunately for the duo, it only resulted in a two-count.

