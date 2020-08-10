Pat McAfee Releases Training Video To Hype NXT Takeover XXX Showdown Against Adam Cole

WWE analyst, podcast host, and former NFL star Pat McAfee took to Twitter early this evening and shared a video of his training routine to hype up his NXT Takeover XXX showdown against the Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole. McAfee writes, “Hey @AdamColePro… You got 12 days to figure out how you’re gonna explain to the “wrestling community” how you lost to an “outsider” There’s levels to this #NXT.”

The video, which you can watch below, shows McAfee’s incredible athleticism as he works on taking bumps, vertical leaping to the top rope, working on moonsaults and more. McAfee ends the video by saying, “I eat that f***er for breakfast.”