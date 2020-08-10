Pat McAfee Releases Training Video To Hype NXT Takeover XXX Showdown Against Adam Cole

WWE analyst, podcast host, and former NFL star Pat McAfee took to Twitter early this evening and shared a video of his training routine to hype up his NXT Takeover XXX showdown against the Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole. McAfee writes, “Hey @AdamColePro… You got 12 days to figure out how you’re gonna explain to the “wrestling community” how you lost to an “outsider” There’s levels to this #NXT.”
The video, which you can watch below, shows McAfee’s incredible athleticism as he works on taking bumps, vertical leaping to the top rope, working on moonsaults and more. McAfee ends the video by saying, “I eat that f***er for breakfast.”
Hey @AdamColePro… You got 12 days to figure out how you’re gonna explain to the “wrestling community” how you lost to an “outsider”
There’s levels to this #NXT pic.twitter.com/HMHmng0TvQ
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 10, 2020
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Jim Cornette Fires Back At Chris Jericho After Being “Banned” From Watching AEW Programming
- News on Kamala’s Cause of Death, When He Tested Positive for COVID-19
- The Big Show On Who He Thinks Are The Toughest Guys In Wrestling
- WWE Monday Night RAW Results 8/10/2020
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman