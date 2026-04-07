Pat McAfee has responded.

After being referred to as “MAGA-fee” by CM Punk during the latest “pipe bomb” promo from the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion on the April 6 episode of WWE Raw at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX., the former WWE color-commentator turned Randy Orton mouthpiece has broken his silence.

The man who was revealed last week to be the “mystery caller” that Orton had been talking to in weeks prior took several shots at the top guys in WWE right now for the business being down, pointing to declining SmackDown ratings and WrestleMania ticket sales as evidence.

On Monday, Punk responded, calling him “MAGA-fee” and taking shots at him getting his spot because his agent, TKO CEO Ari Emanuel, forced him into the spot, while also being critical of him being a former kicker in the NFL talking as if he were a pro wrestling expert.

McAfee surfaced on Tuesday morning to respond.

“Good morning beautiful people,” McAfee began his response (see video below). “Last night a Punk ass b*tch explained that he is not worth the price of admission to WrestleMania 42. WE CAN ALL AGREE WITH THAT.. it’s kind of the whole thing I been sayin BUT.. I have GREAT news THE WRESTLING GODS have blessed us and Randy Orton IS HERE TO SAVE YOU ALL.”

McAfee continued, “WE’RE HAVING GOAT CONVOS AROUND HERE. 14 TIME WORLD CHAMPION (About to be 15 at Mania which would be 3rd all time behind GOAT’s Ric Flair (16) and John Cena (17). Triple H has 14). Youngest world champ EVER. 10th ever WWE Grand Slam champ. Only WWE Superstar to have entered Mania as a champ with 5 different titles (World, WWE, I-C, US and Tag). Most career Raw TV matches (Real worker) – Most career PPV matches – Has won World titles in 3 different decades – 1 of 3 to have had 20 or more WrestleMania matches – Sole survivor series survivor 3 yrs in a row (2003-2005) – 2 TIME Royal Rumble WINNER – Dusty’s last match ever. Be a fan.. Tell a fan.. Let ‘em know..”

He then concluded by telling the pro wrestling community that they all need to come together and thank Randy Orton for stepping up to “save the business” by beating Cody Rhodes and being the new poster boy for the company at WrestleMania 42.

“The business needs us,” he added. “The actual fans of wrestling need to come together and THANK 🗣 THE MAN WHO IS GONNA SAVE THE BUSINESS.”

As noted, Pat McAfee has vowed that if Randy Orton loses to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 42, WWE fans will never see or hear from him again.

WrestleMania 42, featuring Rhodes vs. Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship, is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.